An Amazon Prime Air drone struck a fiber-optic line after delivering shampoo in Huntington Woods, Michigan, crashing onto a neighbor’s garage and raising safety concerns.

The drone became pinned between the garage roof and an electrical cable, prompting DTE Energy assistance; no injuries were reported, but the garage sustained minor damage.

Amazon downplayed the incident, saying in a statement, “A Prime Air drone landed on a resident’s shed during a delivery.”

An Amazon Prime Air delivery drone struck a fiber-optic line and crashed onto a residential garage in Huntington Woods, Michigan, raising safety concerns about the emerging delivery technology.

WXYZ Detroit reports that the incident occurred on Friday afternoon following what was supposed to be a routine Amazon drone delivery in the Detroit suburb of Huntington Woods, Michigan. Homeowner John Brennan’s family had ordered shampoo through Amazon, expecting a traditional truck delivery, but instead received a notification that the package would arrive by drone in seven minutes. This would mark the first drone delivery for the household.

Amazon operates its Prime Air drone delivery service from two Michigan locations, in Pontiac and Hazel Park. The company confirmed that the delivery in question originated from the Hazel Park facility. Brennan noted that drone sightings in the area are common, though this delivery would take an unexpected turn.

According to Brennan’s account, the drone approached horizontally before transitioning to a vertical descent. He initially expected it to land in his front yard where he had been standing, but realized the aircraft was heading toward the backyard instead. By the time he reached the back of his property, the package had been successfully delivered and the drone was beginning its ascent.

Brennan was about to record video of the departure when he noticed a critical problem. “I was going to turn my phone back on and video it, but all of a sudden I realized it’s under a wire. It’s going to come up under that wire. And it did. And when it caught that, it just, it went crazy,” Brennan said.

The drone collided with a fiber-optic line during its ascent, causing one of its propellers to detach. Brennan described the damaged aircraft’s behavior, saying, “Like a sick bird, it tried to get out of here, but it couldn’t and it eventually ended up over there.” The disabled drone ultimately came to rest on the garage of Brennan’s neighbor, Logan Coomes.

The situation was complicated by the drone’s final position. “What it did was pin itself between the garage roof and the electrical cable. That was why DTE had to come out,” Brennan explained. DTE is the utility company that services the area. .

Amazon’s response to the incident was swift. Coomes reported that an Amazon Prime Air team arrived at the scene within 10 minutes of the crash. With assistance from DTE Energy, the drone was successfully retrieved around 7:30 p.m. that evening. The crash resulted in minor damage to Coomes’ garage structure. “There’s a little corner on the tip of the peak of the garage where I think if it did rain, water would get through right now. Some shingles were flapped up from their original positions,” Coomes said.

Amazon spokesperson Jack Stelzner addressed the incident in an official statement: “On Friday, a Prime Air drone landed on a resident’s shed during a delivery in Huntington Woods, Michigan. There were no injuries, the drone has been removed, and we are in contact with the resident. Safety is our top priority and incidents are extremely rare. Anytime a delivery does not go as planned we investigate what happened.”

Read more at WXYZ here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.