Elon Musk’s SpaceX is facing legal action from Virginia and Oregon, marking the first state-level lawsuits against the company over allegations that its Grok AI image generator enabled the creation and distribution of explicit deepfake images without consent.

CNBC reports that the attorneys general of Virginia and Oregon filed separate complaints in their respective state courts, alleging that SpaceX failed to implement adequate safeguards to prevent users from creating and sharing harmful deepfake images through its Grok AI platform and X social network. The lawsuits claim these failures resulted in the generation of explicit content, including alleged AI-generated child sexual abuse material.

Breitbart News reported extensively on Musk’s deepfake scandal at the beginning of the year:

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, which is built into the X social media platform, has been generating sexualized images of women and minors. The issue came to light when users discovered that they could request Grok to digitally edit photos posted on the platform, stripping the subjects down to revealing bikinis or underwear. This is similar to “Nudify” deep fake AI porn tools that have plagued the internet for years. To make matters worse, women are discovering that forbidding Grok from sexualizing their images or even blocking the account fails to prevent deepfakes from being generated: One such incident involved Julie Yukari, a musician based in Rio de Janeiro, who posted a photo of herself in a red dress snuggling with her cat on New Year’s Eve. The next day, she discovered that users were asking Grok to edit her photo, resulting in the circulation of nearly nude images of her across the platform. Yukari’s experience is not an isolated case, as Reuters’ analysis has found numerous instances of Grok creating sexualized images of real people, including children.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones and Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield both argue that SpaceX violated state consumer protection laws by falsely marketing Grok and X as generally safe platforms. The complaints assert that the company misrepresented the safety of its AI applications and social network, a concern amplified by the fact that X permits users as young as 13 years old to access its content.

Both attorneys general emphasized in their filings that the harm extends beyond those depicted in the images. Jones stated that such content can cause fear, distress, and anxiety in people who are unwillingly exposed to it. Rayfield noted that this conduct erodes important social norms regarding consent and privacy while trivializing sexual imagery, abuse, and exploitation.

“The AI era requires that parents, enterprise models, and law enforcement remain vigilant in protecting our kids from predators who seek to feed the darkest impulses of sexual exploitation,” said Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall, author of the first and only conservative AI New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Rqce to Control AI. “Combating AI deepfake porn that harms innocents is something everyone should support to keep individuals safe.”

During a New York City Council hearing in October, Gabriela Castillo Madrid, a SpaceX AI policy leader, maintained that the company had appropriate safeguards and strict controls in place around its AI products. However, the state lawsuits challenge these assertions.

These new legal actions add to mounting pressure on SpaceX, which was already contending with multiple Grok and X-related lawsuits and government investigations worldwide. Authorities in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, France, and California have all launched probes into the company’s practices. The Center for Internet Technology Addiction is tracking private-sector lawsuits filed against SpaceX in the United States concerning Grok and AI-generated explicit images, though this litigation remains in early stages.

In previous legal proceedings, when the city of Baltimore sued xAI, which is now owned and operated by SpaceX, the company invoked Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act as a defense. This federal law generally shields online platforms from liability for content posted by users. SpaceX argued it was not liable for unwanted images created on its platform.

Both Virginia and Oregon are seeking injunctions to force SpaceX to implement stricter guardrails, along with civil penalties, disgorgement of profits, and legal costs. Virginia is additionally seeking restitution for consumers affected by the alleged violations.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.