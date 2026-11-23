The Democratic National Committee (DNC) says that candidates running for president in 2028 must “denounce dark money and super PAC spending” in the Democrat primary.

In a post on X, the DNC noted that “candidates who don’t sign or who break the pledge will lose access to the debate stage.”

“We are requiring every Democratic candidate for president to denounce dark money and super PAC spending in our 2028 primary,” the DNC said. “Candidates who don’t sign or who break the pledge will lose access to the debate stage.”

The requirement for 2028 presidential candidates running in the Democrat primary to reject dark money and spending from super PACs come as the DNC also released “initial framework for the 2028 Democratic presidential primary debates process.”

In a press release, the DNC explained that there would be “12 presidential primary debates over the course of the 2028 cycle,” with five occurring in 2027 and eight occurring in 2028.

“The first two debates will occur in June and July 2027,” the press release continued. “The DNC plans to hold its final debate in March 2028, but reserves the right to adjust the schedule as necessary.”

Democrats such as former President Joe Biden have previously warned that “dark money in politics is dangerous.”

Breitbart News reported in January 2025 that Biden’s warning about dark money “came two weeks after he awarded George Soros” the Medal of Freedom:

Dark money is a reference to political donations not disclosed to the public through sophisticated financial instruments. Biden’s comments came two weeks after he awarded George Soros, a billionaire Democrat donor kingpin linked to dark money, the Medal of Freedom. “George Soros is an investor, philanthropist, and founder of the Open Society Foundations,” Biden’s White House wrote of Soros for the award ceremony. “Through his network of foundations, partners and projects in more than 120 countries, Soros has focused on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice.”

Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman, who has donated to Democrats such as Senator-elect James Talarico (D-TX) and Biden, has also called to get “money out of politics.”

Breitbart News also reported in January 2022 that an analysis from the New York Times found that Democrats “benefited from $1.5 billion in ‘dark money’ spending in the 2020 election, compared to $900 million for Republicans.”