Former Jeopardy champion Joey DeSena, 44, has been arrested and charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Back in November of 2024, DeSena received about $45,000 on Jeopardy after winning the popular televised game show two nights in a row.

His troubles began in December of 2025 when he was arrested for two counts of secretly peeping and recording a woman in her bedroom and bathroom. DeSena ended up pleading guilty and received a five-year probation, 100 hours of community service, and the court recommended he have a mental health evaluation “by a psychiatrist or psychologist who specializes in psychosexual treatment.”

The complaint detailed that DeSena “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did secretly or surreptitiously” place devices “that can be used to create photographic image … with the intent to capture the image of another without their consent.”

According to TMZ, these latest and even more serious charges, following his arrest in October 2026, involve children and come just three months after his sentencing in July for the peeping crimes…

“[A]ccording to an arrest warrant, the recent charges stem from alleged possession of child sexual abuse images and videos,” reads a report from Radar Online. “Authorities also issued an arrest warrant charging DeSena with possessing sexually explicit photos and videos of children.”

More specifically, according to USA Today, “He is accused of possessing and duplicating material showing young girls, with approximate ages between 7 and 15, engaged in sexual activity.”

This guy now needs to go away for life. Anyone who receives pleasure from that kind of material is too damaged to be allowed back on the street.

I know there’s a movement among pedophiles and their defenders to pretend their sexual attraction to children is something they cannot control, but that’s pure BS. You don’t get to a point where you sexually harm a child or get off on watching little kids in a sexual way unless you fantasize about it first.

And when you fantasize about something, that’s a choice — a choice to not control your thoughts, a choice to not control yourself.

We’re all human, which means we all know our thoughts can trail off into wicked places. The difference between a good person and a bad person is that a good person cuts those thoughts off. A bad person dwells on them. A truly bad person allows those thoughts to become an impulse. An evil person acts on that impulse.

Want to know why you don’t buy stolen goods? Because you create a market for stealing.

Now think about the market created when someone buys or trades child porn.

It’s all a choice. You are what you eat and what you dwell on in your mind. It’s very easy to poison yourself, turn yourself into a monster, and that’s what these guys do.