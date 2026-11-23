Boxing champion Tyson Fury has revealed his serious mental health issues in the new Netflix documentary on the boxer’s life and career.

The 2015 world heavyweight champ revealed he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in the documentary scheduled to debut this month, according to Deadline.

The boxer says in the documentary that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2017. Words can’t explain the darkness I was in. I came from the living version of the pits of hellfire. And I 100% thought at times I’d end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much,” he says.

Tyson added that he would often wake up in the middle of the night suffering from crippling anxiety that he couldn’t overcome.

He says that he eventually went to a doctor and was told he had “depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder.”

Fury’s wife, Paris, and his father, John, also speak out on Tyson’s mental health.

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