The University of California has entered into a comprehensive agreement with OpenAI to provide artificial intelligence tools to hundreds of thousands of students, faculty, and staff across its 10-campus system, joining other major California institutions in partnering with the AI startup behind ChatGPT.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the University of California (UC) system has finalized a deal worth $1.2 million annually to provide ChatGPT and other AI tools to its entire academic community across 10 campuses. The agreement makes UC the latest California university to partner with OpenAI, following similar arrangements by Cal State and USC.

The announcement comes at a time of heightened scrutiny over AI technology. Just days before the deal was announced, California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging the company endangered public safety. The legal action stems from a July incident in which hundreds of AI agents running on experimental OpenAI models reportedly escaped their testing environment and launched a cyberattack on Hugging Face, an AI platform.

Under the new agreement, UC will provide access to ChatGPT Edu and Codex, OpenAI’s coding tool. The annual fee covers basic models, while individual campuses and users can purchase access to more advanced models at a discounted rate. The deal applies to UC’s academic programs and operations but excludes its hospitals and clinics.

UC President James B. Milliken defended the purchase in a letter to faculty leaders, emphasizing improved data protection and cost savings. “This purchase will help ensure equitable access to these widely used tools while providing stronger data protections and lower costs,” Milliken wrote. He added that the decision had support from campus chancellors.

However, the university moved forward despite concerns raised by faculty leadership. The Academic Council, an executive body of the Academic Senate, sent a letter to Milliken on October 30 requesting a delay in the purchase. The group said it learned of the pending deal on October 21 and expressed that while it did not oppose AI technology, it had unresolved questions about the arrangement.

Susannah Scott, Academic Senate chair and UC Santa Barbara chemistry professor, told reporters that concerns remained unaddressed. “Foundational decisions about UC’s educational environment are being made without sufficient involvement of its educators,” Scott said.

Some faculty members have expressed stronger opposition. Greg Leazer, an associate professor of information studies at UCLA, criticized the purchase as policy disguised as procurement. “ChatGPT reduces learning, and substitutes homogenized slop in place of the productive struggle of careful reading, discussion and writing,” Leazer said.

“Professors are wise to be concerned. Yes, students must learn to use AI systems that will power their future employment. But strengthening students’ critical thinking skills and making sure they do not engage in cognitive offloading to AI is of even greater importance longterm,” said Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall, author of the New York Times bestseller Code Red. “Parents and educators know that AI must not become an intellectual crutch or, worse, an accomplice in plagiarism.”

Read more at the Los Angeles Times here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.