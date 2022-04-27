FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr Rejects Calls to Block Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr rejected calls from a leftist think tank to intervene in Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, calling the organization’s concerns “frivolous.”

Yesterday, the leftist-run Open Markets Institute released a press release calling on the FCC, FTC, and DOJ to block the Twitter purchase in the name of “neutrality,” and said Musk’s takeover “poses a number of immediate and direct threats to American democracy and free speech.”

The Open Markets Institute did not attempt to explain its doublespeak claim that Musk, who has promised to restore free speech to Twitter after years of leftist-led censorship, represents a threat to free speech.

In a response issued via the FCC, Commissioner Carr said the leftist think tank’s position was “absurd.”

“The FCC has no authority to block Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, and to suggest otherwise is absurd,” said Carr. “I would welcome the full FCC making it clear that we will not entertain these types of frivolous arguments.”

pic.twitter.com/bOB4LpEvlB — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) April 27, 2022

“The FCC has zero authority to block Musk’s purchase of Twitter,” said Carr. “And it is particularly frivolous to ask the agency to do so in the name of protecting free speech and open debate.”

Since Twitter announced its deal with Elon Musk, the left and its allies in nonprofits and the institutional media have been working themselves into a crescendo of rage over the thought of free speech returning to social media.

Far-left senator Ed Markey (D-MA) has called on the government to block the deal in the name of “algorithmic justice,” while an MSNBC host fretted that the left’s Big Tech censorship machine might be unleashed against their favored candidates. Leftist users threatened to boycott the platform, while others tried to claim that “white supremacy” is, somehow, involved.

