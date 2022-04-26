Liberals Fume over Elon Musk Twitter Purchase: ‘It’s About White Power’

An array of left-wing personalities took to Twitter in the wake of a potential sale of social media giant Twitter to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, deeming it a victory for “white power” and “white nationalism” that will “silence” progressive voices and amplify “racists” and others on the right, including former President Donald Trump.

“Elon musk buying Twitter is a dream come true for white nationalists,” wrote left-wing comedian and commentator Dean Obeidallah. “After all musk is from the former apartheid country of South Africa which the white supremacists idolize.”

Elon musk buying Twitter is a dream come true for white nationalists. After all musk is from the former apartheid country of South Africa which the white supremacists idolize. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 25, 2022

“Wonder if Elon musk will copy the apartheid rules of his home country South Africa and give us check marks based on our skin color?” Obeidallah wrote in another tweet. “The whiter the check mark the more rights you have on Twitter.”

“Now that Elon Musk is buying Twitter, the question for all of us is: Will he allow a Criminal who used this platform to lie and spread disinformation to try to overthrow the US Government to return and continue his Criminal activity?” wrote far-left Hollywood elitist Rob Reiner.

“And if he does, how do we combat it?” he added.

Now that Elon Musk is buying Twitter, the question for all of us is: Will he allow a Criminal who used this platform to lie and spread disinformation to try to overthrow the US Government to return and continue his Criminal activity? And if he does, how do we combat it? — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 25, 2022

“I still think Elon Musk owning Twitter is a bad idea. He will amplify racists, bigots, and misinformation,” wrote liberal columnist David Weissman.

“He is a bad-faith actor with his distorted views of free speech and censorship,” he added.

I still think Elon Musk owning Twitter is a bad idea. He will amplify racists, bigots, and misinformation. He is a bad-faith actor with his distorted views of free speech and censorship. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 25, 2022

“At its root, @ElonMusk wanting to purchase Twitter is not about left vs right. It’s about white power,” wrote left-wing activist Shaun King.

“The man was raised in Apartheid by a white nationalist,” he added. “He’s upset that Twitter won’t allow white nationalists to target/harass people. That’s his definition of free speech.”

At its root, @ElonMusk wanting to purchase Twitter is not about left vs right. It’s about white power. The man was raised in Apartheid by a white nationalist. He’s upset that Twitter won’t allow white nationalists to target/harass people. That’s his definition of free speech. — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 25, 2022

“Elon Musk has openly called himself a ‘free speech absolutist’ and said that he wants to create a space where anything can be said about anyone,” King wrote in another tweet.

“That’s why white nationalists are giddy today. Here on Twitter and other platforms that I track daily,” he added. “It’s dangerous.”

In yet another tweet, King writes that the pushback is over “how the richest man in the world, a son of Apartheid, raised by a white nationalist, wants to be sure his speech, and that of other white men, isn’t censored.”

King deleted his account soon after those postings.

“This is snark, but… Trump’s following dwarfed those of any reporters who shared his press releases,” wrote the New York Times‘ Blake Hounshell. “Putting Trump back on Twitter would inject him directly back into the public sphere, with unpredictable consequences.”

This is snark, but… Trump's following dwarfed those of any reporters who shared his press releases. Putting Trump back on Twitter would inject him directly back into the public sphere, with unpredictable consequences. https://t.co/jEOUuRED2u — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) April 25, 2022

“The idea that Trump’s existence in the ‘public sphere’ is dependent on Twitter is absurd,” wrote Lincoln Project founder Steve Schmidt. “He is a dominant and malicious figure in our society who has shown that he can break laws with impunity to such a degree that he remains the GOP front runner even after his coup attempt.”

The idea that Trump’s existence in the “public sphere” is dependent on Twitter is absurd. He is a dominant and malicious figure in our society who has shown that he can break laws with impunity to such a degree that he remains the GOP front runner even after his coup attempt. https://t.co/75EFaqn0Up — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) April 25, 2022

“Well what a Monday morning on Twitter… So now that Twitter is being sold, anyone want to take bets on when we can expect Trump be back on here? *sigh*,” wrote Atima Omara, a writer and political strategist.

Well what a Monday morning on Twitter… So now that Twitter is being sold, anyone want to take bets on when we can expect Trump be back on here? *sigh* https://t.co/awVAqy6ysM — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) April 25, 2022

“If you leave every social media platform with corrupt leadership and dangerous practices—you won’t be on social media,” he added in another tweet. “Use every available venue to fight fascism while you can. November elections matter more than ever.”

“This hell site is a front line in the war on disinformation. I understand why folks would deactivate in response to Musk’s reported purchase of Twitter, but there’s a need here for rational adults to push back against the vile and relentless propaganda. It’s worth the fight,” wrote LBGTQ rights advocate Charlotte Clymer.

This hell site is a front line in the war on disinformation. I understand why folks would deactivate in response to Musk's reported purchase of Twitter, but there's a need here for rational adults to push back against the vile and relentless propaganda. It's worth the fight. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺 (@cmclymer) April 25, 2022

“So enjoying the most toxic, right wing trolls still on this platform drooling with excitement and baring their teeth at the normal, thoughtful people who plan to exit once Musk has turned this site into Parler,” wrote MSNBC anchor Joy Reid. “As if they actually enjoy quacking only with each other on Parler…”

So enjoying the most toxic, right wing trolls still on this platform drooling with excitement and baring their teeth at the normal, thoughtful people who plan to exit once Musk has turned this site into Parler. As if they actually enjoy quacking only with each other on Parler… pic.twitter.com/h2IQcKWPKW — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 25, 2022

“That MAGA trolls giddily warn how Musk & Trump will revenge harm us shows how far we’ve sunk as a nation,” wrote political commentator Cheri Jacobus.

“They think fearing a politician and oligarch is good,” she added. “That many of us fear Trump media pals bcs they can & have destroyed some of us out of revenge is another sign of demise.”

That MAGA trolls giddily warn how Musk & Trump will revenge harm us shows how far we've sunk as a nation. They think fearing a politician and oligarch is good. That many of us fear Trump media pals bcs they can & have destroyed some of us out of revenge is another sign of demise — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) April 25, 2022

“Make no mistake,” wrote actor Kirk Acevedo. “Progressive voices will be methodically silenced once Twitter is sold to Elon Musk.”

“The war begins…,” he added. “Who’s with me?!”

Make no mistake Progressive voices will be methodically silenced once Twitter is sold to Elon Musk. The war begins…. Who’s with me?!#TwitterResistance👊🏽#TwitterMilitia👊🏽#KidVicious🔪 — KID VICIOUS🔪 (@kirkacevedo) April 25, 2022

Following the reports that Musk may be nearing a deal with the Twitter board to buy the company, leftist “verified” accounts on the platform went into meltdown mode at the prospect of the self-described free speech absolutist’s taking over, with many declaring their intention to leave the site in the event of such a sale.