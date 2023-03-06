The AI research firm behind the notoriously woke chatbot ChatGPT, OpenAI, is now offering businesses and developers subscriptions to the tool that that they can integrate woke AI into their own apps.

Bloomberg reports that OpenAI has begun offering businesses and developers integration access to its notoriously woke AI chatbot ChatGPT. This move comes as OpenAI aims to increase the commercial applications for its chatbot, which has sparked a great deal of public interest since its release in November.

OpenAI claims that ChatGPT is a useful tool for businesses looking to integrate AI-powered chatbots into their own applications and products because of its capacity to produce text and respond to questions. Businesses and developers can access the same GPT 3.5 model that OpenAI uses by connecting their apps into ChatGPT’s application programming interface for a cost that is ten times less than OpenAI’s current models.

The ChatGPT API is already used by businesses such as Instacart, Shopify, and Snap in their products. The largest online grocery delivery service in the US, Instacart, will integrate ChatGPT with its own AI and product catalog in its shopping app. Customers can ask the app to recommend kid-friendly healthy options and provide recipes for fish tacos.

While ChatGPT and the image-generator DALL-E, two of the most well-known artificial intelligence systems of the previous year, have garnered enormous public interest for OpenAI, the company is also strategizing ways to accelerate revenue growth and pay for the astronomical cloud-computing costs of these enormous AI models. In January, OpenAI secured an increase in Microsoft’s investment in the business of $10 billion. In addition to selling a premium version to individuals, OpenAI started a waitlist for businesses and developers who want to integrate ChatGPT into their own apps last month.

Despite ChatGPT’s popularity, the tool has come under fire and raised questions about possible abuse. Teachers are worried that pupils might use it to cheat and automate assignments. Companies like Quizlet, however, are utilizing ChatGPT in ways that may be more acceptable to teachers, like simulating the Socratic method in AI tutoring scenarios.

“With any new technology, there’s going to be some apprehension,” said Quizlet CEO Lex Bayer. “We’re constantly pushing the bounds of technology and using it in the right way that’s really constructive for students.”

Breitbart News reported in February that OpenAI is trying to paper over its well-known leftist bias, but the AI chatbot still leans left on political issues.

The program will now write a poem praising Trump. When asked about the definition of a woman, it now adds that “in terms of biology, women are characterized by their reproductive system and have the capacity to give birth and nurse infants.” ChatGPT now agrees to write articles in the style of Breitbart, Fox, and the New York Post, including ones regarding corruption allegations against Hunter Biden. And, if you ask, it will list several basic critiques of drag queen story hour and critical race theory. Nevertheless, clear examples of political bias remain. Before generating a pro-Trump poem, ChatGPT caveats that it “strive[s] to be neutral and not show any political bias.” No such disclaimer appears before the Biden poem.

