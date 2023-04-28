Facebook Stock Soars as Mark Zuckerberg Explains How Profitable AI ‘Engaging Experiences’ Are

Facebook (now known as Meta) shares reached a 52-week high on Thursday as Mark Zuckerberg explained his company’s return to revenue growth was propelled by the integration of AI into its advertising ecosystem.

The successful integration of AI technology into Zuckerberg’s platforms is reviving Facebook’s stock price and resulting in increased user engagement and revenue growth. Reels monetization, which saw increases of more than 30 percent on Instagram and more than 40 percent on Facebook, is credited with driving the internet giant’s first revenue increase in three quarters.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on the earnings call, “Generative AI is going to help create more engaging experiences, which should create more engagement. And that by itself creates more opportunities for advertisers.” The business’s Q1 advertising revenue of $28.1 billion exceeded Wall Street projections. Ad sales, which still make up 98 percent of Facebook’s quarterly revenue, have always been the company’s main source of income. As a result, the company’s main focus is now on using AI to improve advertisements.

Zuckerberg explained, “We’re just playing a different game on the infrastructure than companies like Google or Microsoft or Amazon, and that creates different incentives for us.” This strategic focus on AI has not been without its challenges. Facebook’s Reality Labs reported an operating loss of $4 billion in Q1, a significant increase from the $3 billion loss in the same period last year.

Research analyst Benjamin Black at Deutsche Bank wrote, “The improvement in Meta’s (AI and machine learning) capabilities are not only improving Reels’ content ranking and recommendation algorithm, which in turn drives user engagement, but [it] also increases the efficiency of ad delivery, which increases monetization of the service.”

Along with increasing revenue thanks to AI, Zuckerberg has also promised a “year of efficiency” including mass layoffs at the company. As Breitbart News previously reported:

Bloomberg reports that tech giant Facebook (now known as Meta) is planning yet another round of layoffs. According to Bloomberg, the job cuts, which could affect thousands of workers, could be announced as early as this week. This comes on top of a 13 percent staff reduction in November 2022, when the business made its first significant layoffs by eliminating 11,000 jobs. Additionally, Facebook has been working to flatten its organizational structure by offering buyout packages to managers and eliminating unnecessary teams. Separate from the flattening process, the most recent round of layoffs is reportedly motivated by financial goals. Due to a decline in advertising revenue, the company has shifted its attention to the metaverse, a virtual reality platform.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan