Is It Live or Is It Memorex?: Spotify Explores AI Tools to Mimic Podcast Hosts’ Voices for Targeted Ads

Spotify is reportedly developing AI tools capable of creating targeted ads using its podcast hosts’ voices, as revealed by Bill Simmons, the founder of The Ringer, a Spotify-owned podcast network.

Business Insider reports that Spotify is ready to usher in a new era where AI mimics well-known podcast hosts for the purpose of delivering targeted advertisements. In a conversation with Derek Thompson, an editor at the Atlantic, Bill Simmons, the creator of The Ringer, a podcast network owned by Spotify, disclosed this ground-breaking strategy.

Simmons said, “I don’t think Spotify is going to get mad at me for this, but we’re developing that stuff. There is going to be a way to use my voice for the ads. You have to obviously give the approval for the voice, but it opens up, from an advertising standpoint, all these different great possibilities.”

These options include tailoring advertisements for businesses focusing on particular cities or demographics, revolutionizing podcast advertising. Simmons also mentioned the possibility of using AI to improve podcast accessibility through translation, potentially expanding their audience.

Simmons added, “Would people rather interact with the bot or listen to my podcast?” in an attempt to speculate on the effects of AI in podcast production.

The streaming platform responded to these revelations with a statement: “We’re always working to enhance the Spotify experience and test new offerings that benefit creators, advertisers, and users. Advertising represents an interesting canvas for future exploration, but we don’t have anything to announce at this time.”

While opening up new possibilities, artificial intelligence has also generated debate, particularly when it is used to produce content using people’s voices. A contentious discussion has broken out in the music industry over a recent trend of AI-generated music that mimics the styles of well-known musicians.

Critics like Ice Cube have vehemently criticized this trend, and the rapper has threatened legal action against anyone who releases AI-generated music in his style. On the other hand, artists like Grimes have openly embraced the technology and even stated a willingness to split royalties with anyone who manages to write a hit song using AI tools to mimic her sounds.

Spotify removed tens of thousands of AI-generated songs that had been uploaded earlier this month by the AI startup Boomy from its platform in response to the growing controversy.

