LGBT Community Melts Down After Biological Male Voice Actor Accuses Game Developer of ‘Transphobia’

Behaviour Interactive, the developers behind the popular online survival horror game Dead By Daylight, have found themselves facing controversy after the recent addition of a new character sparked allegations of transphobia from the character’s transgender voice actor.

That Park Place reports that the release of “The Unknown,” a malevolent, shape-shifting entity in the popular video game Dead By Daylight, has sparked a heated debate within the gaming community. At the center of the controversy is the character’s voice actor, a transgender person who claims he was “tricked” into voicing a character that perpetuates allegedly harmful trans stereotypes.

The dispute revolves around one of The Unknown’s cosmetic skins, which depicts the creature as a grotesque, oversized figure wearing a cheerleader outfit and wig. The voice actor took to X/Twitter to express his disappointment, accusing Behaviour Interactive of basing the character’s design on his trans identity.

In a now-deleted statement, the voice actor described the cheerleader skin as “transphobic” and claimed that the developer’s choices had put him “physically at risk.” He later clarified that his issue was not with the skins themselves but rather the lack of communication from Behaviour Interactive regarding the character’s final appearance.

The voice actor stated, “I wasn’t kept in the loop with what the character’s final look would be, I was given an ambiguous description for the part, and even though I tried my best to find out, continually asking for more info, that wasn’t possible. This is why I was upset.” However, the actor has claimed that the developer Behaviour is not transphobic and has called for anyone boycotting the company to stop. “Please STOP “Boycotting” Behavior. They are NOT transphobic, it’s wrong to take bits of info and jump to your own conclusions. Behavior is a good company, and has been nothing but kind and supporting through this tough process of receiving mass harassment for my involvement in the character.”

Despite this statement from the voice actor, the LGBT community promptly melted down in response to the controversy. Critics of the LGBT agenda were quick to seize on their outrage.

While The Unknown is described as having no gender and adapting its appearance as needed, LGBT advocates have criticized the cheerleader outfit for evoking harmful stereotypes about trans women. One user on the Dead By Daylight forum commented, “The cheerleader outfit in particular evokes a rather harmful stereotype of trans women, a masculinized body in feminine clothing depicted as dangerous and grotesque.”

However, not all players share this view, with some arguing that the character’s design aligns with its lore and should not be interpreted as transphobic. One user defended the developers, stating, “I understand where you are coming from, but, per the lore, The Unknown is simply trying to pass as human.”

In response to the controversy, Behaviour Interactive issued a statement condemning the “malicious content and attitude” directed towards the game and its voice actor. The developer emphasized their commitment to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all players, expressing support for the voice actor and his exceptional work on the character.

The statement read, “We want to say loudly and unequivocally that this malicious content and attitude is unacceptable and has no place in Dead by Daylight. This community should be a safe place where EVERYONE can find a true sense of belonging.”

