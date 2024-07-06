Before & After: Plastic Surgeon Fined $5 Million for Fake Reviews

A federal consent decree has ordered a Seattle-area plastic surgery provider to pay $5 million in fines and restitution for posting fake positive reviews while also threatening patients over negative comments.

AP News reports that in a landmark case Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan, have been hit with a substantial penalty for violating state and federal consumer protection laws. The resolution, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, comes after a lawsuit brought by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson in December 2022.

The consent decree requires Allure to pay approximately $1.5 million in restitution to about 21,000 affected individuals. Patients who were coerced into signing illegal non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) will receive $50 each, while those who paid non-refundable consultation fees before signing such agreements will be compensated with $120. The remaining $3.5 million will go to the Attorney General’s office to cover legal expenses and ensure compliance with the decree.

Attorney General Ferguson emphasized the significance of the case, stating, “Writing a truthful review about a business should not subject you to threats or intimidation. Consumers rely on reviews when determining who to trust, especially services that affect their health and safety.” He added that the resolution holds Allure accountable for “brazenly violating that trust — and the law.”

The lawsuit accused Allure of engaging in several illegal business practices, including artificially inflating its ratings on popular review platforms like Yelp and Google. The company allegedly posted fake positive reviews while suppressing genuine negative ones. Moreover, Allure was accused of rigging “best doctor” competitions hosted by local media outlets, withholding rebates intended for patients, and altering before-and-after photos of procedures.

Perhaps most alarmingly, the complaint alleged that Allure threatened to sue, and in some cases did sue, patients who refused to remove negative reviews. The practice also reportedly had over 10,000 patients sign NDAs before receiving treatment, effectively restricting them from posting negative reviews online. In some instances, the company offered cash and free services or products in exchange for the removal of unfavorable comments.

Dr. Sajan, the owner of Allure, was personally implicated in these practices. According to the lawsuit, he “personally authorized” the amount of money or value of services offered to patients who posted negative comments. He also allegedly directed employees to create fake email accounts to pose as patients and post positive reviews.

Allure Esthetic, which operates under several other names including Alderwood Surgical Center and Northwest Face & Body, provides a range of surgical and nonsurgical cosmetic procedures. The consent decree also names Alderwood Surgical Center and Northwest Nasal Sinus Center as parties to the settlement.

While Allure’s attorney, Erin M. O’Leary, stated that the decision to settle was not easy, she emphasized that the company is pleased to have resolved the case. O’Leary noted, “The cooperative settlement, while not admitting fault and resolving claims asserted by both sides, allows Allure Esthetic to continue to focus on its core mission of providing compassionate care to patients.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, every corner of the internet and especially Amazon is filled with fake reviews of products and services.

Read more at AP News here.

The AP contributed to this report.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.