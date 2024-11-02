Mark Zuckerberg Says Your Facebook Feed Will Be Flooded with AI Garbage (and He’s Fine With That)

Mark Zuckerberg predicted in Meta’s recent earnings call that AI-generated content will become the next big thing on Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms. Low quality AI-generated posts and images are already bane on the existence of many social media users.

Fortune reports that during Meta’s third-quarter earnings conference call this week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared his vision for the future of social media content. He believes that AI-generated or AI-summarized content will soon become a significant category on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, potentially even expanding to other feed-based experiences such as Threads.

Zuckerberg described this shift as a natural evolution of social media content. In the early days, platforms primarily focused on recommending and curating content from a user’s friends and family, known as the “connected” algorithm. Over time, they transitioned to an engagement-based algorithm, which recommends content from creators and influencers across the platform, targeted to individual users based on various signals.

Now, Zuckerberg sees AI-generated content as the likely next wave. He expressed confidence that over the next several years, this will become one of the important trends and applications in the social media landscape.

Meta has already made strides in this direction with its Llama large language model, which powers successful products like the Meta AI chatbot, used by more than 500 million users every month. Zuckerberg noted that Llama will increasingly play a role across Meta’s business, including tools for business customers and advertisers.

As AI tools become more widespread, AI-generated content is expected to proliferate within social media feeds. Meta is actively working on such feeds, with Zuckerberg mentioning that they are starting to test different approaches. While the exact formula for success is still being determined, some early experiments have shown promise.

Signs of this AI-driven future are already emerging on platforms like Facebook, where AI-generated content, sometimes referred to as “AI slop,” is becoming more common. These strange images are often created with the goal of going viral and generating payments from Facebook’s creator program, which can pay up to $10 per 1,000 likes on a post.

Breitbart News previously reported that some researchers believe 90 percent of social media posts could be AI generated by 2026.

The report states: “On a daily basis, people trust their own perception to guide them and tell them what is real and what is not. Auditory and visual recordings of an event are often treated as a truthful account of an event. But what if these media can be generated artificially, adapted to show events that never took place, to misrepresent events, or to distort the truth?” The report also raises existential questions for artists, writers, and other content creators. In a world increasingly dominated by AI-generated content, what is the role of human creativity? Will artists and writers adapt to this new landscape, or will they be overshadowed by algorithms that can produce content at scale?

