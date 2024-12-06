Health Insurers Remove Executive Leadership Pages as Leftist Wackos Like Taylor Lorenz Call for Assassinations

The shooting death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson has prompted several major health insurance companies to take down the webpages listing their executive leadership teams. The most comes as users on leftist echo chamber Bluesky, including journalist Taylor Lorenz, are not only cheering the assassination, but posting the names and pictures of other prominent health insurance executives in a form of target list.

404 Media reports that multiple leading health insurance providers in the United States have removed or restricted access to the pages on their websites that list their top executives. This action comes on the heels of the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was fatally shot outside a Manhattan hotel on Wednesday morning.

Among the companies that have taken their leadership pages offline are United Healthcare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Caresource, Medica, and Elevance Health. United Healthcare’s “about us” page, which had prominently featured Thompson and the rest of the executive team, now redirects visitors to the company’s homepage. Similarly, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield’s leadership page, which had displayed the names and photos of 25 executives including President and CEO Kim Keck, now diverts to a generic “about us” section.

Nonprofit health insurance organizations have followed suit, with Caresource removing the individual profile pages for its entire executive leadership, including President and CEO Erhardt Preitauer and several Executive Vice Presidents. Medica has also taken down its executive and foundation leadership staff pages, which now return error messages indicating the pages no longer exist.

Elevance Health, another major player in the industry, replaced its leadership page with an apology message stating, “Sorry, that page is no longer here.” Prior to Thompson’s murder, the page had been archived as recently as last week.

The 57-year-old Thompson was shot by an unknown assailant shortly before he was scheduled to speak at a conference for United Healthcare investors. Surveillance footage shows the suspect using a silencer-equipped weapon and fleeing the scene on foot. Investigators have revealed that the bullets used in the attack were engraved with the phrases “deny,” “defend,” and “depose,” which are believed to reference the “three D’s of insurance,” a term used to describe common strategies employed by insurers to limit payouts.

The motive behind the shocking assassination remains unclear, but it has sent shockwaves through the health insurance industry. Just a day before the shooting, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield had announced controversial plans to begin charging patients for anesthesia during procedures that exceeded estimated durations, a policy the company has since walked back in light of the tragedy.

While some major insurers, such as Kaiser Permanente, Humana, and Aetna, have kept their leadership pages accessible, the widespread removal of this information by others underscores the growing sense of unease and vulnerability among top executives in the wake of Thompson’s murder.

Breitbart News recently reported that former Washington Post reporter and current Vox Media podcaster Taylor Lorenz was openly celebrating the death of Thompson on social media. Breitbart News reporter John Nolte reported:

Over at the humorless, left-wing echo chamber that is the Xwitter clone Bluesky, disgraced former Washington Post reporter and current Vox Media podcaster Taylor Lorenz is openly celebrating the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. In what has all the earmarks of a targeted assassination, the 50-year-old CEO was gunned down outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan early Wednesday morning by a masked gunman who is still on the loose. The middle-aged Lorenz, who frequently crybabies about being harassed online, immediately used her Bluesky account to digitally jump for joy over the news. Worse, she then put targets on the backs of other healthcare company officials and CEOs.

