Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman Calls FBI Task Force on Tesla Terrorism ‘Political Weaponization’ of DOJ

Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) bizarrely referred to the FBI task force on Tesla terrorism as “lawfare” and the “political weaponization” of the DOJ. Goldman’s statement is especially curious given Democrat’s campaign of lawfare and weaponization against Donald Trump.

“This is the political weaponization of the DOJ. Trump uses his official authority to defend his benefactor Elon Musk,” Rep. Goldman oddly claimed of the Trump administration investigating an actual series of crimes in a Tuesday X post.

“The FBI then creates a task force to use our law enforcement to ‘crack down’ on adversaries of Musk’s. Where are the Republicans so opposed to ‘lawfare’?” the Congressman added.

Rep. Goldman was replying to an X post by Fox News reporting that the FBI has launched a “task force to crack down on violent Tesla attacks” and to “mitigate threats.”

The Congressman’s “lawfare” and “political weaponization of the DOJ” claims are very peculiar, given that Tesla has been facing an escalating wave of domestic terrorism attacks across the country and President Donald Trump faced unprecedented lawfare waged against him in the midst of his presidential campaign.

Last week, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP — a law firm formerly associated with attorney Mark Pomerantz, who led a campaign to prosecute President Trump — reached a major $40 million settlement with the president.

Pomerantz is known as the “architect” of a major component of the Democrats’ lawfare strategy — an effort to use, or abuse, the courts in both civil and criminal litigation against President Trump to destroy his political prospects and wealth.

Notably, the weaponization of the government against President Trump came after years of violent rhetoric from Democrat politicians, the establishment media, and other members of the political left, as well as before two assassination attempts on Trump’s life, one of which involved the president being struck in the ear with a bullet.

Moreover, the assassination attempts came after Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) introduced legislation threatening to strip President Trump of his Secret Service detail if he is convicted — a move that Tucker Carlson referred to as “a death threat.”

Tesla, meanwhile, has been under attack since the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, showed support for President Trump, and in the wake of his work in leading the current administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with rooting out wasteful government spending.

Last week, firefighters rushed to extinguish a fire blazing at a Tesla charging station in Fargo, North Dakota, that is believed to be intentionally set, according to the city’s battalion chief said.

This made for the latest act of domestic terrorism against Musk’s company since New Year’s Day 2025.

Another arson attack earlier last week involved suspects hurling molotov cocktails at the Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas, resulting in numerous Tesla EVs being fully engulfed in flames.

Two Cybertrucks at a dealership in Kansas City, Missouri caught fire, with investigators suspecting it to be the result of arson.

The week before, an arsonist doused a Tesla EV with gasoline and set it on fire in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Police said the suspect poured gasoline on a Tesla Model S sedan and lit it on fire before running away.

In Colorado, a man who identifies as a woman and an accomplice attempted to firebomb a Tesla dealership.

A man who also claims to identify as a woman was also recently caught on camera vandalizing a newly constructed Tesla dealership in a Chicago suburb.

Meanwhile, Tesla owners across the country have been sharing video footage their vehicles are capturing of vandals keying their car or vandalizing it in some way.

The FBI recently created a task force in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) to investigate the Tesla-related attacks that have continued across the U.S. since New Year’s Day.

“The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response,” FBI Director Kash Patel declared in a Monday X post.

“This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice,” Patel added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.