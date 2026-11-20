A cybersecurity incident has taken USDA applications offline for several days, disrupting financial tools farmers use for payments, crop insurance and aid tied to harvest losses.

An internal email said USDA’s Cybersecurity and Privacy Operations Center uncovered the incident, prompting officials to reset database passwords and applications across all environments.

A Thursday technical bulletin warned of intermittent outages throughout the week, while some staff continued facing VPN problems and lost access to client-facing loan and aid applications.

A cybersecurity incident has taken Agriculture Department applications offline for several days this week, disrupting financial tools that farmers rely on to get paid.

NextGov reports that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has spent days wrestling with outages tied to a security incident first disclosed internally earlier this week, according to three people familiar with the matter and an email reviewed by Nextgov/FCW. The disruptions hit many of the financial tools that handle payments between USDA and farmers, including the systems behind the department’s safety net for crop insurance and losses from bad weather and other harvest setbacks.

Who was behind the intrusion, or whether any data was taken from USDA systems, remains unclear. What is known comes largely from an internal email describing how the department’s Cybersecurity and Privacy Operations Center “uncovered a security incident.”

That discovery reportedly set off a scramble. Chris Rottler, the acting assistant chief information officer for USDA’s Farm Production and Conservation Business Center, sent an email Monday laying out the fallout. The Information Services Division was ordered to “reset all database passwords in all environments, and this is requiring us to reset all applications causing outages,” he wrote. It’s not clear whether that message reached all USDA employees.

The problems have lingered. A technical bulletin dated Thursday, also viewed by Nextgov/FCW, warned that USDA systems “may continue to experience intermittent outages throughout the week.” By late Thursday afternoon, one source and a separate notice indicated some staff were still having trouble with their VPN connections.

Two sources said the outages blocked access to client-facing applications that farmers and staff use to check notifications and the status of loans and other aid. Personnel across the department have grown frustrated over the past several days, in part because high-level officials have not kept staff fully informed as the situation unfolds. One person said they had only been given vague information about a possible security breach early on, without further explanation.

That information gap bred anxiety. Some staff who didn’t initially realize a cyber incident was behind the outages worried USDA might be the latest agency swept up in a string of recent IT disruptions, two sources said, pointing to incidents that have separately affected aviation networks, financial systems, Microsoft’s tools and the National Security Agency. Those episodes, however, were not tied to cybersecurity.

Read more at NextGov here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.