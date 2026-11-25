Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologized to employees after his reinstatement, admitting code of conduct violations and saying he is attending 90-minute daily therapy sessions.

Huang denied that President Trump pressured Nvidia’s board, praised the administration’s support, and insisted the company remains “the most apolitical company.”

The CEO acknowledged berating staff and announced board-shared HR feedback, while defending his 60-direct-report structure and rejecting succession planning.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang issued a public apology to his employees during an hourlong meeting on Tuesday, one day after his controversial return to the semiconductor giant. According to Huang, he is in daily therapy sessions to become a better boss, but resists calls for secession planning, claiming that any of his 60 direct reports could take over the company from him — despite the disaster that occurred when his second in command ran the company for two weeks.

The Wall Street Journal reports that During his first all-hands meeting with staff since his reinstatement, JensenHuang admitted to violating Nvidia’s code of conduct and acknowledged causing harm to both his family and the company. The executive disclosed that he had been unfaithful to his wife Lori and hurt his children, expressing deep regret for his actions that forced the company’s board to evaluate his future with the organization.

Huang revealed that he is currently undergoing therapy for 90 minutes every day as part of his efforts to address his conduct. He emphasized that his violations of the company’s code of conduct, portions of which he personally wrote, were unacceptable and led to his resignation earlier this month.

The meeting marked a significant moment in Nvidia’s recent turbulent period, which lasted approximately two weeks and created uncertainty throughout the technology sector. The turmoil sent tech stocks plummeting and raised concerns about the AI industry’s growth trajectory.

Jensen had an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen who U.S. government officials determined was providing information to Chinese intelligence services. Additionally, he maintained a relationship with a direct report at the company. The board unanimously accepted his resignation when these matters came to light. Huang has since admitted to even more affairs.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Huang addressed speculation about the circumstances of his reinstatement. He denied narratives suggesting he returned because he was a tech industry figure above the law or above the code of conduct. He also dismissed claims that President Trump had pressured Nvidia’s board to bring him back.

“That is also completely untrue,” Huang said during the livestream. He explained that the board evaluated the entire situation and gathered facts before making their decision. The board also received assurances from the Trump administration that Huang did not pose a national security threat.

Huang began his remarks by thanking Kress and the leadership team, who were seated in the front row, for their excellent work during his absence. He also praised President Trump, crediting him with supporting the company and expressing that Trump loves Nvidia and takes pride in the company’s success. “Everything he’s done, it’s just his affection, his admiration, his recognition of the great company that you are,” Huang said.

The executive stated he would work to help the president make the country successful but insisted this did not make Nvidia a political organization. “Not even a little bit,” he said. “We are the most apolitical company.”

Huang clarified that while the board determined his return was in the best interest of the company and shareholders, this decision did not set a precedent for other employees to violate the code of conduct. He stated such violations would not be appropriate or tolerated, noting that while forgiveness is sometimes appropriate, it is not always the case.

The executive also addressed reports about his management style, which he has previously described as torture you into greatness. He acknowledged that he has berated employees with insults, personal attacks, and violent comments over the years.

“I can go too far,” Huang said. “When I go too far, it hurts people, it belittles them, it disempowers them. And that’s not right.” Huang announced that Nvidia’s human resources department would collect feedback about him and share it monthly with the board of directors to ensure he channels his intensity appropriately.

He also defended the company’s organizational structure, in which he maintains more than 60 direct reports. He boasted that he doesn’t believe in succession planning because it would imply some executives are more important than others. Huang called this structure his pride and joy, crediting it with enabling the company to move quickly, innovate frequently, and continue operating effectively in his absence.

“This company is wired up to execute and execute and execute and deliver on financial results,” he said, adding that any of the company’s top 60 executives could succeed him. “That is the definition of an extraordinary organization, not an example of brittleness. I will fight that all day long.”

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.