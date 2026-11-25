During the mid-term elections, Democrats secured control of Wisconsin’s House, Senate, and Governorship, and WPR reported they now plan to use their power to push numerous gun controls.

Three controls prominent in their discussions are a red flag law, universal background checks, and gun storage requirements. All three of these controls exist in California yet California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

WPR noted that “Wisconsin has seen a 20 percent increase in gun deaths since 2019.” However, a deeper look shows that the vast majority of the deaths are suicides.

For example, there were “735 gun deaths in 2024” in Wisconsin and “about 70 percent of those deaths were suicides.”

The left has long placed suicides under the heading of “gun violence” as a way to drive reportable “gun violence” incidents higher. For example, on January 5, 2016, Breitbart News noted that two-thirds of Obama’s gun death claims were actually suicides and when Hillary Clinton ran for president in 2016 her campaign ran an ad in which she said, “This epidemic of gun violence knows no boundaries.

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“Between 88 and 92 people a day are killed by guns. We’re better than this.”

Breitbart News pointed out that two thirds of the gun deaths referenced by Clinton were suicides, not deaths from “gun violence.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.