Recently posted files of USAID’s internal operations uncovered the agency’s work at attempting to censor Breitbart News, with one video calling it a “frequent peddler of disinformation” during a presentation of how to counter online narratives.

The files, which contain numerous videos and documents, have been made available by the Trump administration.

At the top of the website, USAID.gov, a description reads: “Under previous administrations, USAID was weaponized to advance a radical agenda fundamentally at odds with American values. In the interest of transparency and accountability, we are publishing files, memos, and internal communications detailing how the agency operated.”

One of the most egregious examples is a video from 2022, during which the so-called “Global Disinformation Index” worked to undermine news organizations such as Breitbart News by calling them adversaries.

The presenter from GDI identifies a “crimes by illegal aliens” tag from the Breitbart News website as an example of an “adversarial narrative” that must be defeated. That presenter is Danny Rogers, a cofounder of GDI and an adjunct professor at New York University’s Center for Global Affairs.

During the video presentation, Rogers presents how Breitbart News publishes factual stories but presents a “narrative” that is problematic for his organization. In attempting to blacklist Breitbart News as a credible news source, he tells USAID how telling the truth can be twisted into disinformation.

“Relying on a sort of true-false definition or any sort of false dichotomy-based definition of disinformation I think can not only fail these simple tests but actually play right into the adversaries’ hands… So, Breitbart News I’m sure you know of is widely considered a frequent peddler of disinformation coming out of the last election cycle and they’re certainly on our radar,” Rogers says.

Rogers then talks about the “adversarial narrative” of Breitbart News’s “illegal immigrant crimes” tag.

“One of the things they have perpetually on their site is this section entitled ‘crimes by illegal aliens’ and the thing about this section similar to a lot of what they do whether its around the election or vaccines or you name it is having a series of what amounts to kind of local news stories each of which is sort of based somewhere in fact that if you fact check the bulk of these stories they would fact-check to be correct,” he says.

Continuing, Rogers says, “Breitbart curates these individual elements of the truth that are kind of cherry-picked among all local news stories into this section called ‘crimes of illegal aliens’ and if you think about what they’re doing here they’re cherry-picking individually fact-checkable pieces of truth into a broader implicit narrative in this case is an anti-immigrant narrative and that gets us to how we at the Global Disinformation Index think about the kind of disinformation through the lens of what we call adversarial narrative.”

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In response, the video shows another individual named Johnny Walsh praising Rogers and his work. Walsh served as USAID’S deputy assistant administrator for the Middle East from 2024 to 2025. “The work you’re doing is amazing, the analysis you presented in amazing, fresh thinking of the sort you’re giving us is really helpful,” he says.

An August 2022 document produced by GDI details how they work to assess websites for disinformation:

We consider disinformation in the context of “adversarial narratives” (as opposed to a “true/false” binary); “adversarial narratives” are used by disinformation actors to inflame social tensions, and to exploit and amplify the perceived grievances of individuals, groups and institutions. In this way, disinformation actors seek to delegitimize governments, principles, practices, and policies. We have reviewed the media markets of 19 countries to date, including those where democracy is more fragile and/or political extremism more prevalent (Brazil, Nigeria, Germany, Malaysia), and are currently working on Ukraine, Indonesia, Vietnam and Turkey.

WATCH — Trump Credits Breitbart News for Fair Coverage While Blasting Fake News Media Outlets:

The document, which identifies itself as a “concept note” to continue growing their relationship with USAID, continues:

USAID has indicated that its growing relationships with the large online platforms, including Alphabet and Meta, offer an opportunity to take action in these three countries based on the data that GDI’s MMRs produce. To take advantage of this unique opportunity for impact, GDI proposes to work cooperatively with USAID to identify the highest risk media in each country and guide work with the platforms to take action in the following areas:

Defund: Work with platforms to defund high disinformation risk media in these countries, including through advertising and other audience monetisation techniques.

Downrank: Work with platforms to downrank this content in search, newsfeed, and other recommender systems that suggest content to users in these countries.

Deplatform: Work with platforms to block or eliminate the most egregious disinformation peddlers in these countries that violate existing platform policies, as identified by the GDI MMRs.

With just one example above, American taxpayer dollars were spent to hire leftist nonprofits to help government employees censor factual information posted by news organizations such as Breitbart News.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.