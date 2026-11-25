Aaron Rodgers did not show up for work today.

The future Hall of Famer, whose final NFL season took a shocking turn late Tuesday night when the Steelers announced that he would no longer be the starting quarterback, did not report for team meetings on Wednesday.

According to The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero, the Steelers excused Rodgers from the team meetings after hearing news of his benching.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy named career backup Mason Rudolph as the starter for this week’s Black Friday game against the Denver Broncos.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz points to a souring relationship between Rodgers and McCarthy as the source of the move.

“The relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy has not been in a good place, and a path back together is considered ‘highly unlikely,'” Schultz wrote on X, citing sources familiar with the situation.

“The frustration is not just with Rodgers. Multiple position groups have been upset, and I’m told McCarthy has not been what some offensive players hoped for. Frustration has been growing among everyone for weeks. The Rodgers benching is just the start of what’s being revealed publicly. I’ve also heard players who were used to having Mike Tomlin have struggled with the change.

Rodgers, who turns 43 next week, agreed to return to the Steelers on a one-year $22.5 million contract. That contract could be in jeopardy if he begins boycotting team meetings. Presumably, at some point, the Steelers will stop excusing his absences. Or the team could decide to extend the future Hall of Famer’s leave until he finds another team.

A move that would also prevent any future blow-ups between McCarthy and Rodgers.

McCarthy’s exact reasoning for benching Rodgers remains a mystery. Rodgers took all the first-team reps in practice on Tuesday and firmly asserted to reporters on Monday that he would remain the Steelers’ starter.