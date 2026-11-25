Americans bought far more homes in October than expected, despite mortgage rates climbing to the highest in nearly three years.

Sales of newly built homes unexpectedly rose to their highest level of the year in October, powered by a surge in the South as builders offered price cuts and mortgage subsidies to draw buyers.

Purchases of new single-family homes rose 14.2 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 701,000, the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development said Wednesday. Economists had expected a pace of 650,000. September sales were revised sharply lower to 614,000 from the 676,000 initially reported.

Sales jumped 36.2 percent in the South, the country’s largest market for new homes, to the highest level in more than five years. Purchases fell in the other three regions, with sales in the Northeast and West dropping to their lowest levels in more than a decade.

Builders have been cutting prices and subsidizing mortgage rates to make new homes more affordable. Mortgage rates reached 7.5 percent in early October, the highest in nearly three years, and remain above 7 percent. In a November survey by the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo, 46 percent of builders said they had cut prices, the highest share in six years of consistent tracking.

The median price of a new home sold in October was $391,300, down 3.2 percent from a year earlier. The number of new homes for sale fell 4.1 percent from a year earlier to 470,000. At October’s sales pace, that represented eight months of supply, down from 9.3 months in September and the lowest since December.

New-home sales are recorded when a contract is signed or a deposit is accepted, giving an earlier read on demand than existing-home sales, which are counted at closing. The monthly figures are volatile. The government’s 90 percent confidence interval for October ranged from an 8.4 percent decline to a 36.8 percent increase.