Tuesday on CNN’s “The Arena,” political commentator Chuck Todd said President Donald Trump has made himself “politically radioactive.”

Todd said, “Politically, he did the Democrats a huge favor. They’ve been trying to figure out—how do we do investigations. We need to look like we’re responding to what the public wanted. We don’t want to look like we’re getting revenge. And what does Donald Trump do? Well, let me give you something to investigate that’s about national security. That actually is going to get Republicans interested in the investigation. So we know what the lead investigation is. We know what the next 90 days, first 100 days of investigation is going to be. They’re all going to be about this. And frankly, they should be about this. This is some important stuff. And any time you can make it bipartisan, it becomes that much more credible. So look, politically, he did the Democrats a huge favor.”

He continued, “Here’s a party that desperately needs to start turning the page from him. And if anything, he made attachment to him more politically radioactive, and at the same time, that much harder to separate from. But yeah, I don’t understand what Nvidia’s board of directors has done to them, their own company. It’s pretty clear Donald Trump’s a day trader. I don’t know how else to put it.”

He added, “I think Nvidia’s board of directors has actually invited shareholder lawsuits, invited more investigations. I think there’s going to be state investigations. This is a colossal business mistake, let alone a political gift to the Democrats.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN