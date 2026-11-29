A nonprofit organization managing SAT, AP testing and financial aid for millions of students has been targeted by a cyberattack.

The College Board reaches over seven million students annually across the globe, CBS News reported Saturday.

As of early Sunday, the organization’s homepage featured a note that read “We have temporarily disabled new account creation in response to unauthorized activity” and directed users to visit its incident page.

“College Board has identified unauthorized activity affecting certain user accounts and College Board products. We are actively taking steps to protect our users and our systems,” the page continued:

Our preliminary assessment is that this activity involved sophisticated AI tools that have recently been leveraged to gain access to the systems of other major institutions worldwide. While our investigation is ongoing, we have determined that the activity involved access to the systems students and professionals use to create new College Board accounts and to submit CSS Profile applications for financial aid. This access allowed the actors to access basic account information for a subset of users and to initiate password resets in some cases. Upon detecting the activity, we took immediate action to protect our users and augmented existing security measures. To date, we have no evidence of improper access to our repository of test scores and content.

The news came after outages that affected Microsoft and other system issues that resulted in a nationwide ground stop, per Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, Breitbart News’s Allum Bokhari wrote November 19 that “The long-awaited AI crisis is here. Over the past week, we’ve seen outages and security breaches across multiple sectors of the economy.”

He continued:

Since the beginning of the internet, the cybersecurity field has held the advantage of critical mass. Since it’s easier to build a career as a defensive cybersecurity professional than an offensive hacker, the ratio of cybersecurity pros compared to malicious hackers has been heavily weighted in favor of the former. No longer. Hackers can now deploy unlimited AI agents to help them breach network defenses, with the only limitation being the amount of compute they can access.

A College Board spokesperson told CBS News leadership is currently in the forensic investigation stage. The outlet also pointed out the incident occurred during college application season.

Click here to read more articles about the College Board and here for more on cyberattacks.