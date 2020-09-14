After meddling in a congressional election and getting caught lying about it, CNN’s Jake Tapper appears to be panicking and pestering GOP House candidate Sean Parnell to pull his fat out of the fire.

Fox News reports that Tapper’s “been pestering Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell to issue a joint statement with him, as the ‘State of the Union’ anchor tries to clean up the mess he created by attempting to talk Parnell out of running for a Western Pennsylvania House seat[.]”

The scandal, which Breitbart’s Matthew Boyle originally broke a week ago, involves Tapper’s attempt to convince Parnell not to challenge incumbent Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA).

Tapper, a former Democrat political operative in Pennsylvania, now identifies as an unbiased news anchor on his basement-rated CNNLOL show. His efforts to meddle, to protect Lamb, are an unprecedented breach of journalistic ethics.

To make matters worse, when confronted with the original accusation, Tapper straight up lied.

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell asked Tapper if the report was true. Tapper relied with a simple but clear, “Nope.”

This only made matters worse for the fake anchor when Fox News released a text confirming Tapper’s election meddling, and by extension, the fact he lied to Grenell. (Tapper lies a lot. A whole lot.)

Since that devastating report proved him a liar, in public, Tapper and CNNLOL have ignored the story, knowing that with the help of the rest of the corrupt national political media, it will go away.

Both Tapper and CNNLOL have refused to comment. This includes CNNLOL’s fake media reporter Tater.

According to this latest report from Fox, behind the scenes, Tapper is panicking. As well he should. Within the elite media bubble he cares so much about, he’s a hero for lying and meddling. Outside that bubble, whatever residual credibility Tapper might have with the general public has taken a massive blow. He’s obviously concerned about that.

But as you’ll read below, Tapper’s desperate attempts to badger Parnell into releasing a joint statement will only make matters worse. On top of being a proven liar and election meddler, he now looks ridiculous.

Anyone at all familiar with what a gigantic, entitled and dishonest baby Tapper can be will recognize the following behavior.

“I was with Sean the day one of these stories broke. Tapper was blowing up his phone like an obsessed lunatic,” a source Fox News describes as “close to Parnell” said. “Everyone knew it. By the end of the day, every time Sean’s phone rang or beeped, half a dozen people would roll their eyes, turn to Sean and ask, ‘Tapper?’”

Fox’s source added that, “Tapper has behaved like a teenage girl who just lost her prom king boyfriend.”

Ouch.

Funny and undoubtedly accurate, but ouch.

According to the source, Tapper has also “reached out to people close to Parnell, including political allies, attempting to get the Parnell campaign to issue a joint statement that downplays the CNN anchor’s actions.”

So what Tapper wants is for the Parnell campaign to bail him out after he meddled in their campaign and lied about it.

Regarding this latest development, Grenell told Fox News in part, “Jake lied about his involvement and is now trying to intimidate witnesses. His actions are not what journalists do… His actions are what political operatives do.”

Richard Grenell thinks Tapper is acting like “political operatives” do pic.twitter.com/oOwonFhAhV — Brian Flood (@briansflood) September 14, 2020

Grenell went on to say that despite, Tapper’s obscenely unethical behavior (my words), “Jake will get high fives from the Zucker team for what he did, It’s sad how far CNN has fallen.”

“Zucker” is CNNLOL chief Jeff Zucker, a man so corrupt he allowed his 15 year-old son to sit on the board of Democrat Cory Booker’s Internet start-up company.

Most of us assumed Tapper had hit a moral and ethical low when he remained silent as his audience booed a rape victim.

