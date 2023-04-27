Nolte: Al Sharpton Demands ‘Explanation’ from CNN for Firing Don Lemon

The Rev. Al Sharpton (D-Racebaiter) is demanding an explanation from CNNLOL over the disgraced, basement-rated outlet’s decision to fire Don Lemon (D-unemployed).

Uhm.

Uhm.

Uhm.

Shall I continue…?

Except.

Al Sharpton does have a point, which I’ll get to in a bit. But first, here’s what the fake reverend had to say about CNN [emphasis added]…

We are completely stunned at the termination of Don Lemon. Throughout his career, Don has been a superb journalist who was very open to the civil rights community on issues others wouldn’t touch. Don’s voice has been invaluable to the conversation of how we become a more just nation. With the health of our democracy undergoing perhaps its greatest test, we cannot afford to silence his voice. We would like to know what he alludes to when he said there are greater things at play, which is why we urge for a full explanation as to why he was let go in such a fashion.”

Al was “completely stunned” by the firing? Does he live on Pluto?

Al believes the “fake journalist” was a “superb journalist.” Well, what else would a fake reverend believe?

But now we get to the best part: “We would like to know what he alludes to when he said there are greater things at play,” Al huffed.

Greater things at play.

Greater things!

If you recall, on Monday, when Don Lemon had one final opportunity in the spotlight to lie to America, that’s exactly what he did with his Twitter statement announcing his termination from CNNLOL after 17 years.

But.

In that statement, Lemon added something ominous: “It is clear,” Lemon wrote, “that there are some larger issues at play.”

Oooh, ominous.

And now the fake reverend is demanding an explanation from CNN.

But.

Shouldn’t the fake reverend be asking for an explanation from Don Lemon? Why is the fake reverend asking CNN to explain what Don Lemon alluded to?

Anyway, the fake reverend isn’t all wrong…

As I said before, the network would be a test pattern if being a basement-rated liar is grounds for firing at CNN.

Few things would put more joy in my heart than to see fake journalist Don Lemon and fake reverend Al Sharpton teaming up for a class action discrimination suit against fake news outlet CNN.

CNN has been sued before for racism.

More, please.

Bad people at each other’s throats? No decent person can get enough of that.

