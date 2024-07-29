Nolte: CNN, MSNBC’s Ratings Stink as Fox News Soars to 5 Million Viewers

Far-left MSNBC and CNN are so disgraced that in the heat of the hottest news cycle in recent memory neither is seeing much of a ratings bump, while Fox News is soaring to the moon.

Look at this, which takes us through July 15…

Looks like, in this incredible news cycle, one news outlet is seriously outperforming the competition. From @axios https://t.co/TJWhu7td8r pic.twitter.com/waIUF5po9j — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 28, 2024

You combine the Republican National Convention with the assassination attempt on former President Trump and all the speculation and drama around His Fraudulency Joe Biden possibly dropping out of the race, and look at those flat ratings.

Here are the raw numbers for the week of July 15, which ended with Biden dropping out on Sunday:

Only one network truly dominated during the 2024 Republican National Convention: Fox News. The network topped both the broadcast and cable nets during the convention’s four days. The busy news week, which ended with the breaking news coverage of President Joe Biden withdrawing from this year’s presidential election, added to Fox News’ dominance as it saw its best week in total day and primetime since the 2020 presidential election. All this led the network to boast 70% of the audience share during primetime and 66% during the total day, the highest share in the network’s history.

Total Primetime Viewers / Demo Viewers

FOX NEWS: 5.001 million / 790K

5.001 million / 790K MSNBC: 1.115 million / 143K

1.115 million / 143K CNNLOL: 1.008 million / 280K

Total Total Day Viewers / Demo Viewers

FOX NEWS: 2.508 million / 716K

2.508 million / 716K MSNBC: 716K / 87K

716K / 87K CNNLOL: 571K / 137K

MSNBC actually lost viewers compared to this same week last year:

MSNBC’s primetime total viewers declined by -7%, while the demo was up +18%. During the total day, the network was down by -8% but up by +4% in those respective categories.

CNN’s ratings are so terrible that the measly 1.008 million primetime number was due to a near 100 percent increase in primetime viewers.

In primetime, CNN saw gains of +93% in total viewers and +186% in the demo. During total day, CNN rose by +34% in total viewers and +83% in the demo.

When you pick up 93 percent more viewers and still only barely break a million viewers — you suck.

Better still, the numbers for MSNBC and CNN are not due to a lack of interest in what’s been happening. Fox News is attracting nearly five times — five times — the viewers as CNN and MSNBC. So people are interested, they are just not interested in getting their (fake) news from two far-left outlets.

And I’m not here to champion Fox News. There are some good people over there, but on the whole, I think cable news is a cancer on pretty much everything. Nevertheless, what this tells us is just how damaged MSNBC and especially CNN are. It’s hard to imagine a news cycle sexier than this one, and CNN’s ratings barely crack a million? If CNN were anything close to healthy, it would crack a million viewers every day and soar during major news days.

Let me put it this way: CNN isn’t even able to attract two percent of Hillary Clinton’s 65 million voters during the biggest news events of the year.

It’s all pretty baffling, isn’t it?

Oh, wait…

…it isn’t baffling at all.

