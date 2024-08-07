Nolte: Biden 2.0—Media Now Covering Up Kamala’s Incompetence

Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris is scared to answer questions from the media.

But.

The real scandal is this…

The media are scared to ask Kamala Harris questions.

If you think about it, what we have here is nothing less than another version of the years-long media cover-up of Joe Biden’s lack of competency.

When it came to Biden, the media were desperate to hide his obvious, glaring, and dangerous mental deterioration due to his advanced age.

With Kamala, the media are desperate to hide her obvious, glaring, and dangerous stupidity.

The media know CacklyMcNeverBorderCzar is the word salad queen.

The media know CacklyMcNeverBorderCzar loses her poise as soon as she’s challenged.

Most of all, the media know CacklyMcNeverBorderCzar will never be able to explain her failure as Biden’s Not-A-Border-Czar, her promotion of a bail fund to release looters and rioters, her stated desire to ban fracking, and her wish to offer illegal aliens free healthcare.

The media know this, and this is why Harris has been allowed to go 17 days without answering a serious or challenging question.

You see, the headline is not just that Kamala Harris has refused for 17 days to hold a press conference or sit down for an interview…

It’s also that for the last 17 days, the media have refused to pressure her to hold a press conference or sit down for an interview.

The media know Kamala is not up to it. That’s how desperate the media are to protect her as a means to defeat former President Trump.

Keep in mind that before that disastrous presidential debate between Biden and Trump, the corporate media protected Biden in the exact same way they are now protecting Kamala. No tough questions. No demands for a press conference.

This protection racket only died with Biden after that debate, after the media realized Biden could not defeat Trump and had to go.

Kamala is it. The media know this. So they are happy to accept and enable what is basically a repeat of Biden’s 2020 basement campaign.

Kamala’s smart not to talk to the media.

The media are smart not to pressure Kamala to talk to them.

They both want to defeat Donald Trump.

Nothing else has brought Trump down. The left impeached him twice, launched the Russia Collusion Hoax, tried to remove him from the ballot, falsely accused him of starting an insurrection, and shot him in the face. So now the corporate media will try to defeat him by protecting Kamala at the cost of their own professional dignity .

