Nolte: Washington Post Fires Staffers During Holy Jewish Holiday

The opinion editor at the far-left Washington Post reportedly fired more than a half-dozen employees over the recent Yom Kippur holidays, reports the New York Post.

Some of those staffers are Jews who were observing the holy holiday.

Among those shown the door was Pulitzer recipient David Hoffman, who the New York Post describes as a “longtime contributing editor and WaPo editorial board member.”

Also out the door are columnist Heather Long and the Washington Post’s utterly useless media writer, Jack Shafer. The fact that I’ve outlasted Shafer tests every bit of my flawed Christian charity. What a clown.

Anyway, learn to Substack, ya’ll.

“Please know that this decision was not made lightly and came after careful consideration of many factors, including the evolving needs of the section,” Washington Post opinion editor Adam O’Neal wrote in an email, adding: “We appreciate your contributions to the company.”

We keep hearing about media reforms at places like CNNLOL and CBS News, but no one ever gets fired. You can’t reform an institution if you hold on to the very same corrupt and dishonest staffers who drove it into a ditch. Jake Tapper, Brian Stelter, Kaitlan Collins, Wolf Blitzer, Abby Phillip, and Dana Bash remain at CNN. Lesley Stahl, Scott Pelley, Norah O’Donnell, Margaret Brennan, Gayle King, and John Dickerson remain at CBS.

As much as I hate to admit a wretched outlet like the Washington Post is doing something right, no one can deny the Post is firing people, and many of the right people. What good is a Jack Shafer, a media writer who only affirms what the regime media are already doing?

Could it be that things might actually change at the corrupt Washington Post?

Sorry, I don’t think so.

These institutions never change. Come next year’s midterm elections and the 2028 presidential election, there will be very little — if anything — to distinguish the Washington Post from CNN, MSNBC, or the rest.

Had these changes occurred four years ago, are we to believe the Washington Post would’ve covered Biden’s mental frailty differently? No. That takes true moral courage. How about Kamala’s lie about working at McDonald’s? Nah. Come election time, everything the Post can do to trip up the GOP and protect the Democrat Party will be done. These outlets can’t change, won’t change, don’t ever change…

But at least we get to add some names to The Schlonging…

So many Felicias to say goodbye to, so little time.

Tee hee.

Enjoy your disappearance into Substack.

