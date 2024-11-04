Vice President Kamala Harris is closing her campaign with calls for unity after smearing former President Donald Trump as a “fascist” and a Hitlerian dictator bent on destroying democracy.

The final messaging strategy is typical of a campaign that seeks to inspire voters to turn out for a greater cause. The tact might come across to swing state voters as lip service after an extremely divisive campaign.

Harris, who rallied supporters in Michigan on Sunday, claimed her “campaign has not been about being against something; it is about being for something,” she said, “A fight for a future with freedom and opportunity and dignity for all Americans.”

For the first time, Harris refused to mention Trump, much less describing him as a “petty tyrant,” “unstable,” “obsessed with revenge,” “consumed with grievance” and “out for unchecked power.”

“Let us turn the page and write the next chapter of our history,” Harris said.

The Trump campaign reminded voters that Harris’s closing messaging was “orange man bad.”

“Their entire closing pitch is ‘Donald Trump is bad and the people who vote for him are bad too,’” Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Washington Post. “It’s the most divisive rhetoric and closing argument from any campaign ever.”

Harris will continue on the campaign trail on Monday, the final day before Election Day. She will hold a campaign event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and a rally in Allentown. In the evening, she will hold events in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Trump, meanwhile, will hold four rallies: Raleigh, North Carolina, at 10:00 a.m.; Reading, Pennsylvania, at 2:00 p.m.; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at 6:00 p.m.; and Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 10:30 p.m.

