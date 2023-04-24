Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) spoke with Breitbart News about Republicans’ continued efforts to stop the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) pistol brace rule, saying, “We’re going to defund it.”

He made clear that he and Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) “both put in a limitation amendment to defund the ATF’s pistol brace rule.”

Clyde explained that the H.J. Resolution 44, which passed out of committee last week, “will pass the House and might pass the Senate,” but could stall when it reaches President Joe Biden’s desk “and may not survive. But, a limitation amendment, to eliminate the ATF pistol brace rule, that will survive.”

He continued: “That’s really the final backstop for the brace rule, to defund it. Just like we’re going to [do] with the frame and receiver rule as well.”

Breitbart News has interviewed Rep. Clyde numerous times regarding the ATF’s pistol brace rule, and in the most recent interview we asked him why this rule, in particular, has absorbed so much of his energy and focus.

Clyde responded, “It is because it is another infringement on the Second Amendment. It is another example of further sliding down the slippery slope of more gun control.”

He added, “The ATF pistol brace is also part of the left’s push to build a national database and getting more people to register their firearms. This nefarious administration has an end goal of disarming the people of the United States and we’re not going to allow that.”

WATCH — “Absolutely Asinine”: Don Jr. Weighs In on DOJ’s Pistol Stabilizer Brace Ban

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.