NY Homeowner Stops Alleged Intruder with One Shot

A homeowner in Greece, New York, awoke to strange noises Monday morning, ascertained there was an intruder in the home and stopped the suspect with one shot.

Rochester First reported police were called to a robbery in progress around 4:30 a.m. and arrived to find the intrusion suspect with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

They identified him as 25-year-old Christopher McManus. He was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Democrat & Chronicle noted that McManus “was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief, all felonies.”

The gun used by the homeowner was legally owned.

