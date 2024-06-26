The Denver Police Department released video yesterday showing an officer shoot and kill a transgender attacker while the offender allegedly charged with a knife.

Denver 7 reported the incident occurred June 16 “in the intersection of Broadway and Lawrence Street.”

The deceased was identified as “52-year-old Miguel Tapia.” Tapia was initially identified as a woman but Tuesday, during a press conference, police described Tapia as transgender.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said, “We have discovered the person was transgendered and there was a belief that the person was houseless but that did not factor into our decision.”

Thomas continued, “What factored into our decision was the person had a knife and was moving aggressively toward the officers. They tried, I think in vain, to stop them with less lethal means and then had to transition to a lethal option when that didn’t work.”

The Denver Post noted Thomas added, “I do want to acknowledge the tragedy of the death and also our significant regret at the fact that, despite significant efforts to try to identify next of kin, we’ve not been able to make a family notification as we would have liked.”

On June 20, 2024, Breitbart News reported the capture of a transgender identified as Mia Bailey in Utah.

Mia, born Collin Troy Bailey, allegedly gunned down his parents on June 18, 2024.

Breitbart News also pointed out that a transgender who opened fire in a Nashville Christian school on March 27, 2023, left behind handwritten notes allegedly focused on her “imaginary penis.”

