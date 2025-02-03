Failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz congratulated gun control activist David Hogg for securing the position of Democratic National Committee vice chair.

Breitbart News reported that Hogg’s selection comes just months after the Democrats’ gun control message failed to resonate with young voters, many of whom shifted to President Donald Trump and his pro-Second Amendment message.

Hogg announced his new position with an X post Sunday, writing, “I’ve just been elected as a Vice Chair of the DNC. I’m deeply grateful to the members for their trust and belief in me and I don’t take it lightly. Now it’s time to get to work.”

Walz responded by writing, “Congratulations, David.”

Gun Talk radio host Tom Gresham commented on the Walz/Hogg exchange:

On October 3, 2024, Breitbart News noted that Walz and Hogg were gun control buddies, quoting Walz saying, “David Hogg is a good friend of mine.”

During the October 1, 2024, vice presidential debate with now-Vice President JD Vance, Walz countered a focus on mental health by bringing the conversation back to gun control, saying, “Sometimes it just is the guns.”

He added, “It’s just the guns.”

