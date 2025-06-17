Man Dies At Scene After Trying to Rob Off-Duty Officer’s Property

An unidentified man died at the scene after allegedly trying to rob an off-duty officer’s property in Weatherford, Texas, and being shot dead by that officer.

NBC DFW reported that the incident occurred around 1 p.m. in a warehouse which belonged to the off-duty officer.

CBS News noted that the Texas Department of Public Safety indicated “a business was being burglarized… and the business owner stopped the burglary.”

The 0ff-duty officer works in Arlington, Texas, and is now on leave while an investigation into the incident takes place. The officer was not injured in the incident.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram pointed out that Texas Rangers are helping with the investigation.

