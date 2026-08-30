Say His Name: Officer Christopher Delong Killed in Line of Duty

Columbia, South Carolina, 29-year-old police officer Christopher Delong was shot and killed in the line of duty after responding to a domestic issue Saturday morning around 9:40 a.m.

WISTV reported that Delong arrived on scene at 9:43 in reference to a call about 33-year-old Adam Dowdy. A woman told officers she already had a restraining order against Dowdy, but other details are scant.

Officers spotted Dowdy and engaged him, and Delong was fatally wounded in the exchange of gunfire.

WACH noted that Delong had been with the Columbia Police Department for two years. He “is survived by his wife and two young children.”

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released a statement on Delong’s death, saying, in part, “We must remember the bravery and dedication of those who serve to protect us. The officer who was killed was not just a member of our law enforcement community; he was a husband, father, friend, and a devoted servant to our community. Officer Christopher Delong’s death exemplifies the danger that our officers face every day, putting their lives on the line to ensure our safety.”

The suspect, Dowdy, was also killed in the exchange of gunfire.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.