Trenton: 11 People Shot at ‘Large, Unauthorized Adult Gathering’

Eleven people were shot Sunday morning during what Trenton, New Jersey, Mayor Reed Gusciora (D) described as a “large, unauthorized, adult gathering.”

The Trentonian noted that the shots were fired around 12:25 a.m. and two of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

There were over 200 people gathered on “the 100 block of Locust St.” when the gunfire erupted. Mayor Gusciora pointed out the size of the crowd created “serious public-safety concerns for the people attending it, the surrounding neighborhood, and the police officers and first responders who must respond when something goes wrong.”

NJ.com quoted Gusciora additionally saying, “This is not about criminalizing people for gathering together. It is about recognizing the difference between a gathering and hundreds of people occupying a residential street without authorization, particularly when firearms and violence become part of that environment.”

The gathering appears to have been a cookout.

NBC News reported that a witness who attended the cookout and wanted to remain anonymous indicated she was unsure how many people were shooting. The witness recounted hearing shots, then silence, then shots again. “However, she said she did not know how many people were firing.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.