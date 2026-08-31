Woman Fatally Shot in Gun-Free Times Square Following Knife Attack

A woman who allegedly stabbed two people in gun-free Times Square at 4:26 p.m. was shot and killed by the New York Police Department (NYPD) approximately a minute later.

ABC 7 reported that the woman allegedly stabbed a man and a woman, the latter of whom succumbed to her wounds.

After the stabbings, the alleged knife-wielding woman “fled north toward the NYPD substation” and was confronted by police and killed.

CNN quoted NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch saying the stabbings appeared to be the result of a “random and unprovoked attack.”

On August 31, 2022, NBC New York noted that “New York state’s new concealed carry law” was taking effect and that meant “Times Square will be a gun-free zone by local law.”

The law was challenged in court, but the Associated Press (AP) reported that the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the gun-free status of Times Square and other “sensitive” locations. This means even concealed carry license holders are barred from being armed for self-defense when in Times Square.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.