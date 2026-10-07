FBI/ATF Bust Atlanta Gun Ring, Recover Nearly 1,500 Stolen Firearms

On Tuesday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia announced the indictment of 20 Atlanta residents and the recovery of nearly 1,500 stolen firearms.

Five of those indicted were allegedly members of the Goodfellas criminal street gang.

ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Benjamin Gibbons said, “Stealing nearly 1,500 firearms and flooding our communities with guns and drugs is more than brazen criminal conduct; it is a direct attack on public safety.”

Gibbons added:

The GoodFellas gang and their associates allegedly put deadly firepower on the streets across multiple states and even beyond our borders. ATF will not allow criminal organizations to profit by endangering our communities. As this investigation shows, our agents, working with our federal, state, and local partners, move quickly to shut down illegal firearms pipelines. If you steal guns, traffic guns, or arm violent gangs, ATF will find you, we will dismantle your operation, and you will be held accountable.

Richard Bilson, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) Atlanta noted, “The sheer amount of stolen guns and drugs these individuals were allegedly dealing with is alarming.”

The firearms included 724 Glock pistols, allegedly stolen over November 29-30, 2025, another 469 firearms allegedly stolen on January 10, 2026, and another 293 firearms allegedly stolen on January 16, 2026.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.