Man Allegedly Opens Fire on I-35, Tells Police He ‘Had to Kill People’

A man who allegedly opened fire Monday on I-35 in Warren County, Iowa, told arresting officers he “had to kill people today,” according to KCCI.

The man is identified as 27-year-old Andrew Darrick Tanaka.

The shots were fired just after 3:30 p.m. and numerous 911 calls were placed, 930 WFMD noted.

The shooting allegedly unfolded after a woman in a BMW passed Tanaka on the interstate, and then passed a Subaru. Tanaka caught up with the Subaru and fired two rounds through the driver’s side window, wounding the female driver, then caught up with the BMW and fired at it as well, investigators say.

He then allegedly “[rear-ended] a gray Nissan Altima carrying two people.”

Law enforcement located Tanaka on the side of the interstate after the collision. He was allegedly standing “on the shoulder” of the road with a handgun but was taken into custody without incident.

Tanaka faces four counts of attempted murder.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever-action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.