Idaho Voters Get to Help Choose State Firearm on Election Day

Idaho voters will be able to cast a vote for one of six guns on Election Day, and the votes will serve an “advisory” role to guide the legislature in choosing the official gun of Idaho.

Idaho News 6 reported:

The six options include Western-style weapons that gained fame during pioneer days, such as the 1873 Single Action Army Revolver Colt .45, the Winchester Model 1894 (.30-30), and the Winchester Model 1873, known as the “Gun That Won the West.” The list also includes weapons with military heritage, like the M1 Garand and the Colt Model 1911 .45. The sixth option is the Remington 700 Bolt Action 30-06.

Gun Talk Radio host Tom Gresham posted a photo of the ballot question:

Ryan Horsley, the general manager of Red’s Trading Post — the oldest gun store in Idaho — said, “We’ve got a state bird. We’ve got state flower. Why not have a state firearm?”

Horsley added, “Each of these firearms … were, I mean, absolutely innovative for their time and they’re still being made today by either different companies, and you’ll have maybe evolved or whatever and so they’ve all stood the test of time.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com