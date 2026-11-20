A report by John Lott Jr. president of the Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC), shows there were no mass shootings between 2000 and 2025 at schools that allow teachers and staff to carry guns for classroom defense.

Writing in Real Clear Investigations, Lott noted gun violence in schools rose exponentially.

He wrote, “From 2013–2025, the annual average number of deaths increased by 169 percent, compared to the period 2000 through 2012. Excluding suicides and gang-related attacks, the increase reached 214 percent.”

However, Lott pointed out, “…The vast majority of that violence has occurred at schools with no armed presence.”

He observed that while gun violence increased at many school locations around the country 2013-2025, the story was different in schools with the presence of armed teachers and staff: “The CPRC study found that for the even longer period stretching from 2000 through 2025, no deaths or injuries from shooting attacks during or near classroom hours were reported at schools that permit authorized teachers and nonuniformed staff to carry firearms.”

Lott pointed out that 551 attacks occurred between 2002 and 2025 in “at schools with neither officers nor armed teachers.”

On December 13, 2018, Breitbart News reported that the commission investigating the Parkland school shooting voted 13 to one to arm teachers.

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Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri headed up the commission, during which time went from opposing the idea of arming teachers to supporting it.

He noted, “People need to keep an open mind to it as the reality is that if someone else in that school had a gun it could have saved kids’ lives.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.