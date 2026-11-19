Anthropic sold more shares than planned after demand outstripped supply, with one early investor saying the original sale was oversubscribed by roughly ten times.

The company reported $33 billion in revenue and $104 billion in net losses during the nine months to September, underscoring the financial demands of AI development.

Separate investments from Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and others could bring the offering to $107 billion, as Anthropic becomes the only public US company focused entirely on AI.

Anthropic, the company behind the AI chatbot Claude, raised $81 billion leading into its stock market debut on Thursday, pricing shares at $83 each, above the $70 to $78 range it had proposed.

CNBC reports that the company sold more stock than it originally planned after investor demand outstripped supply, with shares set to begin trading publicly on Thursday. The IPO values the five-year-old AI startup at around $1.5 trillion, making it more valuable than Walmart and Samsung and putting it nearly on par with Tesla and Meta. Anthropic is the first purely AI-focused company to sell shares to the public.

Anthropic will trade on the ticker ANT, although live trades for an IPO stock do not begin displaying until mid-morning or early afternoon.

The original sale was reportedly oversubscribed, with demand reaching ten times the number of shares available. Leah Bramwell of Canaccord Wealth said demand was strong “across the board” and not simply a “retail-driven frenzy into into AI names.”

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by seven former OpenAI employees, including the siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei. Dario Amodei is the company’s chief executive. All seven founders are set to become multi-billionaires immediately as a result of the listing, with each also cashing out $250 million while still retaining control of the company.

The company’s finances tell a mixed story. Anthropic’s revenues reached $33 billion in the nine months to September this year, while net losses for the same period reached $104 billion, according to the company’s IPO document.

Anthropic could raise as much as $107 billion in total through the offering. Alongside the $81 billion from the public share sale, it is receiving a further $26 billion from separate investments by technology firms including Google, Microsoft and Nvidia. An additional provision could allow it to raise another $12 billion if demand stays high.

Yang Wang, principal financial analyst at Counterpoint Research, said the sale appealed to investors seeking “direct exposure to a frontier-model developer with the potential to shape the next stage of productivity.” He also raised concerns about whether Anthropic can “keep pace” given its coming financial obligations.

The listing invites comparison with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which raised an initial $75 billion in its own IPO in June. SpaceX reached a valuation of $2.2 billion upon joining Nasdaq before its share price fell in the following weeks.

Anthropic’s biggest rival, OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, is expected to go public next year. Until then, Anthropic will be the only public US company entirely focused on AI technology. OpenAI has previously delayed its own listing plans over concerns about AI safety.

The Anthropic IPO will also create or enhance the wealth of leftist figures in Silicon Valley intent on spreading Effective Altruism (EA) and traditional leftist political positions throughout the country. Breitbart News previously reported that Democrat mega-donor and noted Clinton lackey Eric Schmidt is likely to make $10 billion from the IPO:

Schmidt first invested in Anthropic in 2021, when the company was valued at $461 million, according to Pitchbook data. It’s unclear whether he has sold any portion of his stake since then. Schmidt and Anthropic both declined to comment. That early bet looks increasingly lucrative. Investors last week signaled a fair valuation for Anthropic of between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion. The high end of that range would value the company at more than 4,300 times its Series A valuation. Using the $2 trillion figure, Schmidt’s stake would boost his net worth by about one-third, to nearly $80 billion, according to Bloomberg’s wealth index. Measured against Anthropic’s most recent valuation of $965 billion, the stake would still add nearly $10 billion to his current fortune of $57.5 billion.

AI giants like Anthropic simultaneously release powerful AI models and call for industry regulation. Now, the company’s IPO gives them much more power and funding to push their leftist, EA-driven agenda Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.