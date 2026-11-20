Russian President vows ‘far more painful’ response for Ukraine destroying a key bridge

Claimed the bridge was non-military, something Kyiv strongly denies

Germany shrugged off Trump-Xi-Putin trilateral talks as a ‘photo-op’

Russia will exact revenge for Ukraine destroying the road bridge over the Kerch Strait, a key symbol of Russian prestige and of its occupation of the Crimean peninsula, President Vladimir Putin said.

The Kerch Strait Bridge linking Crimea to Russia’s Krasnodar region at the mouth of the Sea of Azov will be rebuilt, and retaliatory action will be taken against Ukraine, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Speaking after trilateral talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping, President Putin discussed the outcome of that meeting, but also touched on domestic issues, including Ukraine destroying the bridge he personally opened to cement Russia’s domination of Crimea in 2018.

Ukrainian commentators have noted the bridge’s role went far beyond the symbolic, as it also allowed Russia to continue to resupply its forces in Crimea. While there is also a land bridge linking Crimea to Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory to the north, that route is closer to the front line and said to be under regular attack from Ukrainian drones.

Despite this longstanding understanding that Russia’s military relies on rail infrastructure for logistical support and that the Crimea bridge was part of that, in his remarks President Putin attempted to outright deny this, insisting the only purpose of the structure was civilian. He said: “The Crimean Bridge is not used either for transporting military equipment or moving ammunition. We did not even transport crude oil and petroleum products. It is is a solely civilian facility.”

President Putin also attempted to claim that, hitherto, Russia had been negotiating a ceasefire in good faith. This could no longer happen because of the bridge strike, though, he said, going on: “we will not make agreements after strikes on the Crimean Bridge. We will respond to these strikes”.

On retribution against Ukraine for destroying his bridge, Putin is reported by state media to have said: “We will be responding to these strikes. I would like everyone to know this… I believe that our actions in response will be far more painful than what the Kiev regime did to the bridge. The bridge will be restored.”

Ukrainian state media notes on Friday morning that after their three consecutive successful strikes on the parallel road and rail bridges over the Kerch Strait, residents in Russian-occupied Crimea have started panic-buying food and fuel, given how much harder it is going to be to get supplies onto the peninsula from here on. The Ukrainian government outlet also noted there was “real hysteria” among “pro-Russian” groups living in the territory.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s European backers were meeting in Brussels for ‘Coalition of the Willing’ talks, where the potential of admitting Ukraine to NATO was again raised. President Trump, who was flying back to the U.S. from China at the time, joined the discussions by phone.

Britain’s Prime Minister Andy Burnham revealed that the President had expressed his distress at the “horrific loss of life” on both sides of the conflict, and that he was “passionate” about stopping this.

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz came to the meeting with some evident ill-will towards President Trump having attended the Shenzen trilateral talks, decrying them as “first and foremost, a photo op”, while hailing Ukraine for having successfully dropped the Crimea Kerch Strait bridge, calling the attack “a clear signal, a clear warning, and a signal of Russia’s weakness”.