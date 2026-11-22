Multiple people were shot Saturday around 7:40 p.m. during a private concert at a party with around 100 attendees in Tulare County, California.

ABC New quoted the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office saying, “Ambulances arrived and took several victims to local hospitals, while others arrived by private vehicle.”

ABC 30 noted that a total of nine persons were injured and law enforcement believes the incident was gang related.

There is no information on way led up to shooting nor on the type of gun used.

California leads the nation in gun control. The state has universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, limitations on the number of a guns law-abiding citizens can buy each month, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a concealed carry permit requirement, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, “sensitive places” limitations on concealed carry, gun registration requirements, and ammunition controls, among other things.

Despite these numerous laws, nine people were shot Saturday night at a party in Tulare County.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.