Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said he would run for president in 2028 if his party wanted him to.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I saw in the Baltimore Sun that you did not rule out running for president in 2028.”

Raskin said, “Look, I have said from the very beginning, I want to get us through this period of massive lawlessness and corruption and authoritarianism, and I’ll do whatever it takes to do that. And if my party wanted me to do that, I would do that. If my party wanted me to, you know, go off and run for the U.S. Senate in another state, I would do that. I would do anything. But right now, all I’m focused on and concentrated on is to become the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. We’ve got extraordinary new members who are coming to join us, and we have this avalanche of corruption that we’re facing, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it, and we’re going to reestablish the rule of law under the Constitution in America. It’s a very exciting moment. And really, that’s where I’m focusing all my energy.”

Bash said, “That makes sense. You have a lot on your plate.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN