Anthropic’s IPO filings set aside 5 percent of shares for a Public Benefit Fund worth about $80 billion, with additional shares triggered if its valuation rises more than 50 percent.

Employee philanthropic pledges and company matching commitments could add roughly $76 billion, bringing Anthropic’s potential charitable total to an estimated $156 billion.

Anthropic’s founders each pledged 80 percent of their personal equity to philanthropy, though the company says those voluntary commitments are not legally binding.

Anthropic became a publicly traded company on Thursday, and buried inside its IPO filings is a philanthropic commitment that could eventually rival a third of what all Americans gave to charity last year, all funneled into “effective altruism” and radical leftist nonprofits.

TechCrunch reports that Anthropic’s leadership grew out of the effective altruism (EA) movement, and that shows up directly in the paperwork. The company set aside five percent of its shares, almost 850 million of them, for a Public Benefit Fund. At Anthropic’s trading price of around $95, that endowment is worth about $80 billion. Its first grant is $200 million to study how AI affects workers.

The fund can keep growing. Each time Anthropic’s valuation climbs more than 50 percent above its $83 IPO price, the fund gains another two percent of shares. The next trigger point is about $124.50 per share.

Anthropic also donated $50 million to the city of San Francisco last week, though a company spokesperson said that gift did not come from the Public Benefit Fund.

Separately, employees have pledged shares to philanthropic causes, and Anthropic has agreed to match those donations: 3-to-1 for longer-tenured staff, 1-to-1 for newer hires. The company’s S-1 filing reserved more than 550 million shares to cover pledges made before September 30, with 84 percent of those shares earmarked for matching early employees’ gifts. Estimated employee pledges run around $23 billion, and the company’s matching contribution is projected at roughly $53 billion.

Add the Public Benefit Fund, the employee pledges, and the company matches together, and the potential philanthropic total reaches an estimated $156 billion. Americans gave $617 billion to charity altogether in 2025, for comparison. Organizations likely to benefit include Longview Philanthropy, GiveWell, Coefficient Giving, the Foresight Institute, and Giving What We Can, names closely tied to the effective altruism movement that shaped Anthropic’s founders.

Those founders have personal pledges too: each has committed to giving 80 percent of personal equity in the company to philanthropy. Anthropic describes these commitments in its filings as “voluntary, revocable expressions of each co-founder’s philanthropic intent and do not constitute legally binding obligations.”

The IPO itself raised $81.3 billion, including $1.95 billion that went to the seven founders, who each sold about 3.4 million shares. At the upgraded IPO price of $83 a share, each founder walked away with roughly $280 million before underwriting fees and taxes, about $30 million more per founder than the original plan appeared to target, which was based on shares hitting $74, the midpoint of Anthropic’s initial price range.

Beyond the founders’ payout, Anthropic raised $104.8 billion for its own coffers, a figure that could reach $117 billion if bankers exercise their full share allotment. Facebook’s 2012 IPO, by contrast, raised $16 billion on its first day of trading.

Part of the haul, $26 billion, came from selling special non-voting Class N stock to major technology companies. Nvidia and Google each bought $10 billion worth of shares, while AMD, Broadcom, Micron, Microsoft, and TSMC split the rest. Google now owns 13.4 percent of Anthropic at the higher IPO price. Amazon, which held promissory notes from an earlier investment, converted a small percentage of those notes into equity as part of the IPO, bringing its stake to 14.6 percent. Had Amazon converted all of its notes, it could have owned nearly 24 percent of the company. Combined, Amazon and Google now hold 28 percent of Anthropic, according to the company.

With the IPO proceeds factored in, Anthropic now has close to $230 billion in working capital, including cash already on hand. That cushion matters given how much the company has committed to spend. Anthropic needs about $70.7 billion to cover compute and infrastructure costs over the next twelve months, as of the quarter ended September 30th, and $451.6 billion to meet those commitments before the end of 2030. The company has disclosed a total infrastructure commitment ballpark of $1.05 trillion to $1.08 trillion for the foreseeable future, a figure that includes hundreds of billions of dollars in conditional or unpriced obligations.

Anthropic’s IPO has transformed AI into an endless ATM for EA and leftist nonprofits. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at TechCrunch here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.