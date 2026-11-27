An 18-year-old is dead after pulling a gun and shooting at an “illegal” party on Thanksgiving morning, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

WBAL noted that the party took place at a rental in Davenport, Florida, and roughly 50 people were in attendance.

Judd said, “There’s no one person that should be accountable for this, but there’s an entire group of people that should be accountable.”

He indicated that Oral Walker Jr. pulled a gun and started shooting and someone else with a gun shot him dead.

Click On Orlando reported that Judd described the party as “out of control,” noting that it “was advertised on social media as a ‘Girls Gone Wild’ pajama party for the birthday of a 15-year-old girl.”

The wounded people, one of whom was critically injured, “[ranged] in age from 16 to 21.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.