Israeli DJ Killed in Mass Shooting During Mexican Tour

An Israeli DJ performing on tour in Mexico died during an attack by suspected cartel gunmen who fired into the crowd. The attack killed the DJ and an assistant as well leaving two others wounded. The state where the shooting took place is one currently dominated by a faction of Los Zetas.

The shooting took place early Saturday morning at an events center in the city of San Luis Potosi in the state by the same name. According to information released by the San Luis Attorney General’s Office, a group of gunmen arrived at the event center in the Tierra Blanca neighborhood and began shooting at several individuals inside before fleeing the scene.

FISCALÍA DE SLP INVESTIGA HECHOS OCURRIDOS EN UN SALÓN DE FIESTAS DE LA CIUDAD CAPITAL •Resultaron dos personas occisas y dos lesionadas pic.twitter.com/TTjdGjedqu — Fiscalía San Luis Potosí (@FiscaliaSLP) June 29, 2019

Authorities rushed to the scene and found the body of 45-year-old Ronen Dahan, an Israeli citizen better known as DJ Perplex. Paramedics rushed three other shooting victims to a local hospital where one of them also died. Authorities only identified that victim as 31-year-old Alvaro (N). The state of San Luis Potosi is currently under the control of the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) faction of Los Zetas — a violent criminal organization that has been terrorizing several other states in Mexico. As Breitbart News reported, the CDN is linked to numerous mass shootings at bars and other entertainment venues throughout their areas of operation. The shootings occur regardless of the presence of innocent bystanders.

In recent weeks, Dahan, had been on tour throughout Mexico performing at numerous cities. He recently posted a video where he was enjoying local food during his travels.

