Mexican Soap Opera Star Known for Narco Roles Kidnapped

Gunmen kidnapped a soap opera actor and a French tourist from a famed hiking destination known as Nevado de Toluca, one of the highest peaks in Mexico.

The incident took place on Sunday morning at the summit of Xinantecatl Mountain in Mexico State, El Sol de Mexico reported. The peak is a dormant volcano that tops more than 15,000 feet.

While state authorities remain tight-lipped about the case, initial reports indicate two groups of tourists were riding in a white Jeep and a gray Toyota truck when gunmen cut them off, forcing most of the victims out of their vehicles. Several women walked toward a help station to contact authorities. The gunmen stole the two vehicles and kidnapped two of the men, identified as Mexican actor Alejandro Sandi and French tourist Frederic Michel.

Agradecemos sus oraciones @vannearias y yo estamos bien, Por su comprensión GRACIAS !!

Esperamos que nuestro amigo esté con nosotros pronto @alejandro_sandi pic.twitter.com/mVR2vUYvnv — ESMERALDA UGALDE (@ESMEOFICIAL) November 25, 2019

In a video shared on social media, Mexican actresses Vanessa Arias and Esmeralda Ugalde shared their version of the carjacking and confirmed the abduction of Sandi. The actor gained fame for his roles in various narco-themed soap operas such as “Senor De Los Cielos” and “Senora de Acero.”

